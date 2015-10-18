The 25 best restaurants in the US, according to travellers

TripAdvisor Per Se in New York City offers dishes that are both visually appealing and delicious.

TripAdvisor recently released its list of the best restaurants in the USbased on millions of reviews and ratings from travellers.

Of the top 25 restaurants, seven are in New York City, four are in California, and three are in Chicago.

From a steakhouse in Texas to upscale palaces of gastronomy in New York City, these 25 restaurants will turn dining into a meal you never forget.

24. Joel Robuchon, Las Vegas, Nevada TripAdvisor 'Robuchon was awarded the title of 'Chef of the Century' and with dishes like truffled langoustine ravioli, caramelised black cod, king crab with caviar and Chateaubriand with foie gras will give you an idea why. The pampering service and the jewel-like mansion setting smother you in elegance and luxury.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Rebekah H 23. The River Café, Brooklyn, New York Facebook/The River Café 'Besides the beautiful garden and skyline, the staff at The River Cafe, really go out of their way to treat you special. If you want to celebrate a special event, this is the place to go. The portions are small but delicious and the chef treated us to an amuse-bouche and then we got chocolates in addition to our desserts!' -TripAdvisor reviewer montymamma 22. Kokkari Estiatorio, San Francisco, California TripAdvisor 'Our waiter was outstanding, he was very efficient without rushing our family gathering. The food was outstanding, try any of the traditional Greek dishes, you are in for a treat! The wine list was excellent and not over priced.' -TripAdvisor reviewer ronald h 21. Butcher & the Boar, Minneapolis, Minnesota Facebook/Butcher & the Boar 'Our business party of 10 enjoyed everything. The specials for the night were ordered by 2 (1 steak & 1 salmon) and both were excellent. Others had ribs, lamb shank, flat steak, king crab and there were no negative reviews. I'd like to return to try more of the menu.' -TripAdvisor reviewer John B 20. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf, Chicago, Illinois Yelp/Jessica M. 'One of the best meals we have ever had anywhere! My husband had the trout Caesar and said it was one of the most interesting dishes he has ever had. Filet was perfectly cooked and excellent.I can't say enough about the atmosphere, service, and food. And the prices are incredibly reasonable.'-TripAdvisor reviewer MandDplus2 19. Girl & The Goat, Chicago, Illinois TripAdvisor 'We were lucky enough to be seated at the Chef's Table one evening last week and had a great time. The food was outstanding and the service was wonderful. We tried several of the signature dishes and were happy with them all. It was really fun to sit and watch the crew prepare the food and ask questions. Great place. I highly recommend it.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Sanford F 18. Per Se, New York City, New York TripAdvisor 'My wife and I had the extreme pleasure of dining at Per Se prior to attending a show. What we discovered was that the dining experience at Per Se is an event in itself. Every table has a breathtaking view of Central Park through a wall of large paneled glass. Every course presented a taste sensation that we wanted to savour for an extended period of time.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Ixthus72005 17. Colicchio & Sons, New York City, New York TripAdvisor 'I'm a fan of Tom Colicchio after watching Top Chef. I must say that Tom deserves his role. Everything was perfect at Colicchio & Sons. The ambiance and wait staff were excellent and the food was incredible. Every bite was truly delightful.' -TripAdvisor reviewer catPlace 15. Lahaina Grill, Lahaina, Hawaii TripAdvisor 'From start to finish, our dining experience was truly memorable. The wagyu beef ravioli appetizer was the best...and whatever magic the chef is making with the 'catch of the day' is always a good choice, and our night proved that. Do not miss this restaurant if you are visiting Maui!'-TripAdvisor reviewer Don Z 14. Mama's Fish House, Paia, Hawaii TripAdvisor 'The salads are creative, the flavours of whatever meat you choose are true and fresh, the atmosphere is elegant, and the setting is beautifully tropical. We always try to have at least one meal at Mamma's whenever we are on Maui.'-TripAdvisor reviewer LocalGirl55 13. Circa 1886 Restaurant, Charleston, South Carolina Facebook/Circa 1886 Restaurant 'My husband and I made reservations at circa while on our first Charleston getaway, and we were so glad we did. Our dinner was perfect from start to finish! While the bacon and egg appetizer was delicious, the highlight of our meal was the Strawberry shortcake, be sure not to miss it!'-TripAdvisor reviewer mkobo 12. Eleven Madison Park, New York City, New York TripAdvisor 'This was the most joyful restaurant…the service, the heavenly food, the space, the unique style, even being invited back to the kitchen where the chef made an indulgent snow cone for me...If Michelin could only give 4 stars, I would vote for this memorable/exquisite/gustatory heaven.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Michael B 10. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Houston, Texas Facebook/Pappas Bros. Steakhouse 'Every employee was professional and gracious during our family evening...the jumbo lump crab cake appetizer was a hit with the seafood-centric Alaskans and the beefsteak tomato salad and steakhouse salad were both generous and delicious. The mains were beautiful and perfectly prepared.' -TripAdvisor reviewer George R 9. Daniel, New York City, New York TripAdvisor 'Excellent, food, service and venue - one of the best restaurants to combine all 3 things so well. The food was beautifully presented and so delicious from the amuse bouche to the delicate parting sweet treat at the end.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Elaine271 7. Canlis Restaurant, Seattle, Washington TripAdvisor 'I have been to this restaurant maybe 10 times and never been disappointed. The food, ambiance, and most of all the flawless and seamless service truly elevate this place above any other dining establishment in Seattle.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Jonathan M 6. Victoria & Albert's, Orlando, Florida TripAdvisor 'This place is expensive, but worth every penny. There is a reason why it is a recipient of the AAA 5 Diamond Award, the food was amazing and beautifully plated, and the service was excellent.If my husband and I ever go back to Disney World we will definitely be visiting Victoria & Albert's again!' -TripAdvisor reviewer Janice H 5. Halls Chophouse, Charleston, South Carolina TripAdvisor 'The food and service is amazing! The steaks just melt in your mouth. I had the chopped salad, and our table split the special brussell sprouts, lobster mac and cheese and the cream corn. All were so delicious. By all means, order the bread pudding. It is the best!' -TripAdvisor reviewer Owinsmom 4. Uchi, Austin, Texas Facebook/Uchi Austin 'We were beyond impressed. Fresh flavours highlighting the best produce. Exciting sushi combinations best shared to ensure you sample most of the menu. The staff are very friendly and knowledgeable. They explained each dish and answered our questions. Our first dining experience in Austin - one we will not forget.' -TripAdvisor reviewer claudes35 3. Le Bernardin, New York City, New York Facebook/Le Bernardin 'By far the best overall restaurant experience of my entire life. From the moment you enter until your foot is out the door, you are treated like royalty. Service at its finest. Each and every component of each and every dish was absolutely perfect. Flavour combinations you only dream about come to life with every bite.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Afossani 2. Alinea, Chicago, Illinois Alinea/Facebook 'Every dish is so well thought out and carefully timed to coincide with the next. This dinner was by far one of the greatest culinary adventures I have partaken in. If you happen to have the chance, do not miss out. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.' -TripAdvisor reviewer Yaknowme 1. Bouley, New York City, New York Yelp/Bouley 'From the minute we entered the door and were greeted by the person who seated us it was clear that we were in a very special place. The food was superb and is greatly deserving of the maximum number of stars. The delightful finishing touch, however, was the gift upon our departure of a lemon pound cake from the Maitre D.' -TripAdvisor reviewer CeciliaWest

