The 10 best islands in the world

TripAdvisor Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, was ranked the No. 1 island in the world.

TripAdvisor just announced its Travellers’ Choice Awards for the best islands in the world.

To create this list, millions of travellers ranked their favourite islands around the world.

From the rocky beaches of Brazil to the glimmering white-washed homes of Santorini, Greece, here are all 10 real-life paradises you must see.

10. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil 9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia 8. Mauritius, Africa 7. Bali, Indonesia 6. Madeira, Portugal 5. Ko Tao, Thailand 4. Santorini, Greece 3. Roatan, Honduras 2. Maui, Hawaii 1. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

