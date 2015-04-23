The 10 best islands in the US

TC Islands Mackinac Island offers an 8 mile looping bike route where travellers can bike across the entire island while seeing beaches, forests, and a butterfly exhibit along the way.

TripAdvisor just released its2015 Travellers’ Choice Awards for the top 10 US islands.

To create this list, TripAdvisor looked at millions of traveller reviews from over the past year and created an algorithm that ranked the top islands.

Maui, Hawaii, was ranked No. 1 thanks to attractions like its Haleakala Crater, where travellers can witness breathtaking views of the entire island. But several spots in Florida also made the list, including Key West and Key Largo.

10. Mackinac Island, Michigan Mackinac Island offers an 8 mile looping bike route where travellers can bike across the entire island while seeing beaches, forests, and a butterfly exhibit along the way. 9. San Juan Island, Washington 8. Chincoteague Island, Virginia 7. Key Largo, Florida 6. Marco Island, Florida 5. Hilton Head, South Carolina 4. Key West, Florida 3. Kauai, Hawaii 2. Island of Hawaii (The Big Island), Hawaii 1. Maui, Hawaii

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.