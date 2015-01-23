The Top 25 Hotels In The World, According To Travellers

TripAdvisor recently announced the results of its 2015 annual Travellers’ Choice awards, which ranks hotels from all around the world based on reviews from travellers.

The top 25 winning hotels offer exceptional service and amenities while also providing unforgettable experiences to travellers.

The hotel that TripAdvisor users picked as the ‘best in the world’ is a luxury bungalow retreat in the Maldives that implements a strict “no news, no shoes” policy to help guests relax while on vacation.

25. The Royal Savoy Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Rooms from $US428 a night >

24. Kayakapi Premium Caves, Cappadocia, Urgup, Turkey

Rooms from $US155 a night >

23. The Oberoi, Mauritius, Pointe Aux Piments, Mauritius

Rooms from $US382 a night >

22. The Langham, Chicago, Illinois

Rooms from $US484 a night >

21. Casa Gangotena, Quito, Ecuador

Rooms from $US420 a night >

20. Haymarket Hotel, London, England

Rooms from $US463 a night >

19. The Upper House, Hong Kong, China

Rooms from $US743 a night >

18. Harvey's Point, Donegal Town, Ireland

Rooms from $US272 a night >

17. Constance Le Prince Maurice, Poste De Flacq, Mauritius

Rooms from $US551 a night >

16. The Gritti Palace, Venice, Italy

From $US911 a night >

15. Constance Moofushi, Moofushi Island, Maldives

Rooms from $US1,025 a night >

14. Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, Shanghai, China

Rooms from $US391 a night >

13. Dar Al Masyaf at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Rooms from $US515 a night >

12. Four Seasons Country Club, Quinta do Lago, Portugal

Rooms from $US936 a night >

11. Hotel Belvedere, Riccione, Italy

Rooms from $US351 a night >

10. Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Urubamba, Peru

Rooms from $US210 a night >

9. Hotel Estalagem St. Hubertus, Gramado, Brazil

Rooms from $US235 a night >

8. Al Maha Desert Resort, Murqquab, United Arab Emirates

Rooms from $US1,715 a night >

7. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof, Tux, Austria

Rooms from $US134 a night >

6. Cocoa Island by COMO, Cocoa Island, Maldives

Rooms from $US954 a night >

5. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas, Cusco, Peru

Rooms from $US595 a night >

4. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace, Budapest, Hungary

Rooms from $US433 a night >

3. Shinta Mani Club Siem Reap , Siem Reap, Cambodia

Rooms from $US150 a night >

2. Nayara Hotel, Spa & Gardens, La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

Rooms from $US570 a night >

1. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, Lankanfushi, Maldives

Rooms from $US1,731 per night >

What about in the US?

