The Top 25 Hotels In The World, According To Travellers

Gili Lankanfushi/Facebook Shoes are collected upon arrival at the Gili Lankanfushi.

TripAdvisor recently announced the results of its 2015 annual Travellers’ Choice awards, which ranks hotels from all around the world based on reviews from travellers.

The top 25 winning hotels offer exceptional service and amenities while also providing unforgettable experiences to travellers.

The hotel that TripAdvisor users picked as the ‘best in the world’ is a luxury bungalow retreat in the Maldives that implements a strict “no news, no shoes” policy to help guests relax while on vacation.

