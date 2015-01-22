The 20 Best Hotels In America, According To Travellers

Jennifer Polland
The Langham ChicagoFacebook/LanghamChicagoThe Langham in Chicago is the best hotel in America, according to TripAdvisor users.

TripAdvisor has just released the results of its 2015 annualTravellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.

The best hotel in America is not a grand old historic hotel in the south, nor a luxe resort in Hawaii. Instead, the number one hotel is a sleek new Chicago property that opened just over a year ago.

Here are the top 20 hotels in the US.

20. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Average rooms cost $US845 per night >

19. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Rooms from $US340 per night >

18. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, Nantucket, Massachusetts

Rooms from $US217 per night >

17. The Jefferson, Washington DC, Washington, D.C.

Rooms from $US319 per night >

16. Vintro Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

Rooms from $US325 per night >

15. Casablanca Hotel Times Square, New York City, New York

Rooms from $US234 per night >

14. Primland, Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Average cost per night $US207 >

13. Ponte Vineyard Inn, Temecula, California

Average cost per night $US220 >

12. Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Average cost per night $US219 >

11. The Talbott Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

Average cost per night $US124 >

10. The Inn at Lost Creek, Telluride, Colorado

Average cost per night $US295 >

9. Tivoli Lodge, Vail, Colorado

Average cost per night $US327 >

8. Villas of Grand Cypress, Orlando, Florida

Average cost per night $US380 >

7. 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, Bentonville, Arkansas

Average cost per night $US370 >

6. The Oxford Hotel, Bend, Oregon

Average cost per night $US370 >

5. Old Edwards Inn and Spa, Highlands, North Carolina

Average cost per night $US312 >

4. The Grand Del Mar, San Diego, California

Average cost per night $US602 >

3. Bardessono, Yountville, California

Average cost per night $US805 >

2. The French Quarter Inn, Charleston, South Carolina

Average cost per night $US465 >

1. The Langham, Chicago, Illinois

Average cost per night $US442 >

Now see where to sleep in your state.

The Best Hotel In Every State »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.