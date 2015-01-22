The 20 Best Hotels In America, According To Travellers

Facebook/LanghamChicago The Langham in Chicago is the best hotel in America, according to TripAdvisor users.

TripAdvisor has just released the results of its 2015 annualTravellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.

The best hotel in America is not a grand old historic hotel in the south, nor a luxe resort in Hawaii. Instead, the number one hotel is a sleek new Chicago property that opened just over a year ago.

Here are the top 20 hotels in the US.

