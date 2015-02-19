An Australian beach is among the 10 best beaches in the world, according to travellers

Shutterstock The remote Whitehaven Beach in Australia is only accessible by boat.

Now is the perfect time to escape to one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

TripAdvisor has just released its 2015 Travellers’ Choice Awards, which ranks the best beaches in the world based on millions of reviews from real travellers.

Baia do Sancho, a beach on the remote Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, was named the best in the world for the second time in a row.

From the white sands of Turks and Caicos to the crystal clear waters of Italy’s Rabbit Beach, here are the top 10 beaches in the world.

