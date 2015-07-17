The 10 best amusement parks in the United States, according to travellers

TripAdvisor Disneyland celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

TripAdvisor just released its Travellers’ Choice awards for the top 10 amusement parks in the United States.

The results are based on millions of reviews from travellers over a 12-month period.

From Orlando’s Discover Cove amusement park, where you can snorkel with tropical fish and interact with dolphins, to Anaheim’s Disneyland Park, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, here are the 10 US amusement parks travellers chose as their favourite.

10. SeaWorld Orlando: Orlando, Florida 9. Cedar Point Amusement Park: Sandusky, Ohio 8. Disney's Animal Kingdom: Orlando, Florida 7. Disneyland Park: Anaheim, California 6. Universal Studios Florida: Orlando, Florida 5. Disney's Hollywood Studios: Orlando, Florida 4. Universal Studios Hollywood: Los Angeles, California 3. Magic Kingdom: Orlando, Florida 2. Discovery Cove: Orlando, Florida 1. Universal's Islands of Adventure: Orlando, Florida

