The 20 Best Hotels In America, According To travellers

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Photo: Facebook/FourSeasonsResortHualalai

Hawaii is the ultimate dream vacation for many Americans, and part of what makes it such an extraordinary destination are its incredible luxury hotels.TripAdvisor has just released the results of its annual travellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.



We looked at the top 20 hotels in the U.S., and were not surprised to find that hotels in Hawaii nabbed the top spots on the list. In fact, the number one hotel in both the U.S. and the world is the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu, according to TripAdvisor users.

