The 20 Best Hotels In America, According To travellers

Jennifer Polland
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, luxury hotel, HawaiiFour Seasons Resort Hualalai

Photo: Facebook/FourSeasonsResortHualalai

Hawaii is the ultimate dream vacation for many Americans, and part of what makes it such an extraordinary destination are its incredible luxury hotels.TripAdvisor has just released the results of its annual travellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.

We looked at the top 20 hotels in the U.S., and were not surprised to find that hotels in Hawaii nabbed the top spots on the list. In fact, the number one hotel in both the U.S. and the world is the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu, according to TripAdvisor users.

#20 Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

#19 Koa Kea Hotel & Resort, Poipu, Hawaii

#18 Tivoli Lodge, Vail, Colorado

#17 Hotel Drisco, San Francisco, California

#16 Candlewyck Cove Resort, Grove, Oklahoma

#15 Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg, Oregon

#14 Old Edwards Inn and Spa, Highlands, North Carolina

#13 Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

#12 The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California

#11 French Quarter Inn, Charleston, South Carolina

#10 The Grand Del Mar, San Diego, California

#9 RiverPlace Hotel, a Kimpton Hotel, Portland, Oregon

#8 Inn at Palmetto Bluff, An Auberge Resort, Bluffton, South Carolina

# 7 Hotel Commonwealth, Boston, Massachusetts

#6 Four Seasons Resort Lana'i, The Lodge at Koele, Lanai City, Hawaii

#5 Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

#4 Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Seattle, Washington

#3 Bardessono Yountville, California

#2 Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Wailea, Hawaii

#1 Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

