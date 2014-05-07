Two More Dot-Com Stocks Are Crashing After Hours

It’s a total bloodbath in the world of tech stocks.

After Twitter closed down a whopping 17.8% today, Zulily and TripAdvisor are crashing after announcing first-quarter financial results.

Zulily — the deals website for mums — just reported a Q1 net loss of $US0.02 per share. Analysts were looking for a breakeven quarter. The stock is down a whopping 19% in after-hours trading.

It’s worth noting that Q1 sales were up 87% year-over-year with active customers jumping 93% during the period. But with high-flying stocks like this, it’s all about expectations.

Here’s the Zulily chart from MarketWatch:

TripAdvisor — the online travel-research site — just announced Q1 earnings of $US0.54 per share, which is in line with expectations. But revenue was light coming in at $US281 million versus the expectation for $US283 million.

The company also announced that it would be acquiring lafourchette, an online restaurant-booking site in Europe.

The stock is down 17%.

