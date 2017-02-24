The 25 best beaches in the world

TripAdvisor Anse Lazio Beach — Praslin Island, Seychelles

The INSIDER Summary:

• TripAdvisor has released its 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards, naming the world’s best beaches based on millions of user reviews.

• Baia do Sancho, a beach in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, takes the top spot, followed by beaches everywhere from Cuba to India.

• TripAdvisor also calculated the cheapest month of the year to travel to each beach destination along with the average rate for a hotel room.

Looking to mix up this summer’s beach vacation? To help you choose a new destination, TripAdvisor has just released its 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards, revealing the world’s best beaches.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews from the website’s users collected between 2015 and 2016. It spotlights coastal stretches all over the world, including a white sand beach in the Caribbean and a beach in a scenic national park in Costa Rica.

TripAdvisor also worked out the cheapest month of the year to travel to each destination, and the average rate for a hotel room there during that month, to help you plan a trip.

Check out the winning beaches below, and start dreaming.

