The 25 best beaches in the world

Chloe Pantazi
Anse LazioTripAdvisorAnse Lazio Beach — Praslin Island, Seychelles

• TripAdvisor has released its 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards, naming the world’s best beaches based on millions of user reviews.
• Baia do Sancho, a beach in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, takes the top spot, followed by beaches everywhere from Cuba to India.
• TripAdvisor also calculated the cheapest month of the year to travel to each beach destination along with the average rate for a hotel room.

Looking to mix up this summer’s beach vacation? To help you choose a new destination, TripAdvisor has just released its 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards, revealing the world’s best beaches.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews from the website’s users collected between 2015 and 2016. It spotlights coastal stretches all over the world, including a white sand beach in the Caribbean and a beach in a scenic national park in Costa Rica.

TripAdvisor also worked out the cheapest month of the year to travel to each destination, and the average rate for a hotel room there during that month, to help you plan a trip.

Check out the winning beaches below, and start dreaming.

25. Ngapali Beach -- Ngapali, Myanmar

Filip Fuxa/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US104/night

24. White Beach -- Boracay, Philippines

zumfelde/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Cheapest month to visit: October

Average hotel rate: $US150/night

23. Playa Manuel Antonio -- Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: October

Average hotel rate: $US171/night

22. Praia de Santa Maria -- Santa Maria, Cape Verde

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US136/night

21. Camp's Bay Beach -- Camp's Bay, South Africa

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: June

Average hotel rate: $US181/night

20. West Bay Beach -- West Bay, Honduras

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: October

Average hotel rate: $US199/night

19. Fig Tree Bay -- Protaras, Cyprus

Anton Kudelin/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: February

Average hotel rate: $US95/night

18. La Cote des Basques -- Biarritz, France

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: November

Average hotel rate: $US139/night

17. Whitehaven Beach -- Whitsunday Island, Australia

TripAdvisor

Data is unavailable for this beach, but you can read more about Whitsunday Island here.

16. Anakena Beach -- Easter Island, Chile

Thomas Lusth/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: October

Average hotel rate: $US280/night

15. Seven Mile Beach -- Negril, Jamaica

Jason Benz Bennee/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US243/night

14. Bavaro Beach -- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Ian Good/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US276/night

13. Flamenco Beach -- Culebra, Puerto Rico

jhines/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Cheapest month to visit: November

Average hotel rate: $US158/night

12. Seven Mile Beach -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Jo Ann Snover/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US320/night

11. Anse Lazio Beach -- Praslin Island, Seychelles

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: February

Average hotel rate: $US93/night

10. Galapagos Beach -- Puerto Ayora, Ecuador

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: December

Average hotel rate: $US176/night

9. Elafonissi Beach -- Elafonissi, Greece

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: March

Average hotel rate: $US40/night

8. Radhanagar Beach -- Havelock Island, India

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: August

Average hotel rate: $US114/night

7. Playa Norte -- Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Eddy Galeotti/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US191/night

6. La Concha Beach -- San Sebastian, Spain

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: January

Average hotel rate: $US108/night

5. Siesta Beach -- Siesta Key, Florida, US

TripAdvisor

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US214/night

4. Playa Paraiso -- Cayo Largo, Cuba

Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: June

Average hotel rate: $US106/night

3. Eagle Beach -- Eagle Beach, Aruba

Steve Photography/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: October

Average hotel rate: $US301/night

2. Grace Bay -- Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock

Cheapest month to visit: September

Average hotel rate: $US492/night

1. Baia do Sancho -- Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

dronepicr/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Cheapest month to visit: April

Average hotel rate: $US190/night

