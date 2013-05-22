The 25 Most Popular Travel Destinations In America

TripAdvisor just released the results of its 2013 travellers’ Choice Destinations winners.



Millions of TripAdvisor users voted on their favourite destinations around the world, as well as their favourite destinations in the U.S.

Paris took the top spot on the World Destinations list, trumping New York City (#2) and London (#3).

Unsurprisingly, New York City topped the list of American destinations for the second year in a row.

“New York City continues to be an attractive draw for people from all around the world,” NYC & Company’s CEO George Fertitta said. “The city’s unique energy, excitement and diversity are all reasons why visitors are continually drawn to the five boroughs year after year.”

See what other American cities made the list.

