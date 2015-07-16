The 10 best water parks in America, according to TripAdvisor

Sarah Schmalbruch
Water Country USATripAdvisorWater Country USA in Williamsburg, Virginia.

TripAdvisor just revealed its Traveller’s Choice Awards for the best water parks in the US.

The results are based on millions of reviews from TripAdvisor users.

Three of the water parks that made the list are in Florida, and the other seven are spread out across the country.

From Erie, Pennsylvania, to Santa Claus, Indiana, here are the water parks you should add to your summer bucket list.

10. Waldameer Park & Water World, Erie, Pennsylvania

Click here for more information on Waldameer >

9. Lost Island Water Park, Waterloo, Iowa

For more information on Lost Island, click here >

8. Roaring Springs Waterpark, Meridian, Idaho

Click here for more information on Roaring Springs >

7. Slidewaters, Chelan, Washington

For more information on Slidewaters, click here >

6. NRH20 Family Water Park, North Richland Hills, Texas

Click here for more information on NRH20 >

5. Water Country USA, Williamsburg, Virginia

For more information on Water Country USA, click here >

4. Aquatica, Orlando, Florida

Click here for more information on Aquatica >

3. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

For more information on Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, click here >

2. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando, Florida

Click here for more information on Disney's Blizzard Beach >

1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Orlando, Florida

For more information on Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, click here >

