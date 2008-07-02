TripAdvisor Rolls Up Some Small Travel Sites

Thinking of selling a niche-y travel site? It’s a good time. Expedia’s (EXPE) TripAdvisor picked up two, VirtualTourist.com and OneTime.com for an undisclosed sum. VirtualTourist.com, founded in 1999, claims to be a leader in user-generated travel content; OneTime.com is a booking comparison site. Both sites, owned by J.R. Johnson and based in Manhattan Beach, operate profitably and will continue to operate separately from TripAdvisor.com.



They will, however, be joined with all of TripAdvisor’s other properties for advertising purposes. With the new sites, TripAdvisor Media Network, which includes other owned sites like seatguru.com and bookingbuddy.com, collectively had 32 million unique visitors in May, per comScore.

It’s a bit of a hot market for niche travel sites/blogs, and it appears that no site is too small. CondeNet, owner of Concierge.com and CNtraveler.com, bought HotelChatter.com and Jaunted.com in April. The key here is small. How small are TripAdvisor’s new acquisitions?

