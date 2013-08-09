TripAdvisor Has Got To Be Kidding With This Pizza Ranking

TripAdvisor just came out with a list of

America’s top 10 cities for pizza, and New York City was ranked a lowly number four.

Somehow beating out NYC — which is famous for its slices — were San Diego, Las Vegas, and Boston.

Chicago, another city with die-hard pizza fans, didn’t even make the top 10.

Even worse, the glowing praise of number one seed San Diego’s pizza was ironically that it was “just as good as being home in New York.”

Second place Las Vegas pizzas were declared “Brooklyn pizza in the desert” by one TripAdvisor reviewer, whose opinion was featured on the travel site’s ranking as well.

The results were compiled based on reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travellers for all restaurants that serve pizza in the U.S.

Check out the (dubious) full ranking below:

San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts New York, New York Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas San Francisco, California Indianapolis, Indiana Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phoenix, Arizona

