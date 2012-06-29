travellers Say These Are The 10 Best Restaurants On The Planet

800 N Point St, San Francisco, CA

'I feel like any review on Restaurant Gary Danko that comments on the price suggests that the diner should not have gone to Restaurant Gary Danko. Still, for someone like me it's something worth bracing yourself for.



THAT SAID, it is such an amazingly different dining experience that - at least until you get your credit card bill - you'll forget about the price tag. It felt like there were 90 waiters working that evening. They were ubiquitous without being pushy. Now the food. Oh. My. Gawd. It absolutely did not disappoint. So many layers of flavour, enticing combinations, and stunning presentations. Yes, I just commented on the presentation of food. Me, who is going to give a shrimp burrito at El Farolito five stars in a minute. But seriously, it was incredible. If you can bear the splurge - and somehow negotiate a reservation - GO HERE. Maybe you'll run into Nascar driver Jeff Gordon like we did.'--TripAdvisor reviewer