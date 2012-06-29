travellers Say These Are The 10 Best Restaurants On The Planet

Photo: Europea
With so many meccas of dining around the world, you could travel endlessly searching for the best restaurants.Our friends at Trip Advisor recently announced the winners of their first annual travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards, honouring the best restaurants around the world, based on millions of traveller reviews and opinions.
Restaurants in Paris, New York City, London, Las Vegas, San Fransisco, Seattle, Rome, and more were honored.
43 Upper Brook St., Marble Arch, London W1K 7QR, England
'The 8 course 'menu exceptionenel' with matching wines is simply stunning. So many amazing dishes ............ and the cheeseboard is to die for. Fabulous experience and can't wait to go back when the bank balance allows. Worth every penny.' --TripAdvisor reviewer
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL
'Friday evening and all's well in this packed, vibrant home to truly original food design, served with good manners, its owner-chef serving large portions of good management practices as well as excellent meals. Vivid memories, all good.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
3600 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV
'We had a special set menu for our party in a private room, the service was superb, my glass was magically filled all the time!'--TripAdvisor reviewer
601 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle, WA
'We were visiting our son in Seattle the past few days and we went to a couple of very good restaurants. The Toulouse Petit restaurant on Queen Anne Hill was incredible!! A taste of old New Orleans right in the heart of Seattle. I had the Jambalaya (as did my son) and it was just spicy enough to bring tears to your eyes. My wife had a Lamb Ragu that was very good and my son's girlfriend (who is a vegetarian) had a couple of small plates with lentils, halumi and asparagus. Altogether a great dining experience!'--TripAdvisor reviewer
Via Alberto Cadlolo 101 | Cavalieri Hilton, 00136 Rome, Italy
'A step back in time to a sophisticated and stylish time. Absolutely first class service and the food was terrific (especially the special fogatelli filled with a delightful carbonera). Great view, very romantic. Expensive, but worth it for a special night out in a special city.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
Guneslibahce Sokak 43 | Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
'These days, you can find other places doing regional food in Istanbul, but this is still the first and best. Skip the menu, and look inside at the options behind the glass - they rotate depending on what is in season, and they're often like nothing you've tasted.
If you are not an adventurous eater, skip this place. Otherwise, it will likely be one of the best meals you have on your trip.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
155 W 51st St, New York City, NY
'The impeccable meal. Service, food, presentation, watching the fancy diners. Wonderful seafood preparations. Perfect for a special occasion. Be prepared to spend a bundle here, but it is worth it.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
18, rue Troyon, 75017 Paris, France
'This is a gastronomic tour de force and worth the splurge. Everything is amazing and the service is impeccable. We enjoyed everything on the tasting menu and with the superb wines the dinner made for a truly decadent evening.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
800 N Point St, San Francisco, CA
'I feel like any review on Restaurant Gary Danko that comments on the price suggests that the diner should not have gone to Restaurant Gary Danko. Still, for someone like me it's something worth bracing yourself for.
THAT SAID, it is such an amazingly different dining experience that - at least until you get your credit card bill - you'll forget about the price tag. It felt like there were 90 waiters working that evening. They were ubiquitous without being pushy. Now the food. Oh. My. Gawd. It absolutely did not disappoint. So many layers of flavour, enticing combinations, and stunning presentations. Yes, I just commented on the presentation of food. Me, who is going to give a shrimp burrito at El Farolito five stars in a minute. But seriously, it was incredible. If you can bear the splurge - and somehow negotiate a reservation - GO HERE. Maybe you'll run into Nascar driver Jeff Gordon like we did.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
1227, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1Z2, Canada
'The single best presentation of food I have ever seen. Each wave came out with a surprise and delight that I have never seen before. From a tiny little clothesline with hanging meat to a poprock-chocolate popsicle to end the night, just wonderful.'--TripAdvisor reviewer
