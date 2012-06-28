The 10 Best Restaurants In America, According To travellers

Photo: © Lyn Hughes
The U.S. is a top contender when it comes to fine dining.But which restaurants are the best of the best? TripAdvisor just released its first annual Diners’ Choice awards, looking at hundreds of restaurants around the world based on millions of user ratings and reviews.
These 10 received the highest honours from TripAdvisor users in the United States.
2337 East Burnside Street
'Oh my god this place. Just the best. We waited for ages, which I normally refuse to do, but it was worth it, and sat at the bar, which I normally don't like, but I liked it this time. The food was just unbelievable. We had pimiento cheese and fried chicken and shrimp and grits and it was all just heavenly. The service was super nice too.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer Lotuscat
801 South Lamar Boulevard
'If you are looking for a culinary experience this is where you will want to go. From the chef's to the wait staff, and everybody in between, this place is just amazing. Menu intimidating? No worries, the food runners will tell you exactly how to eat each plate for maximum enjoyment. Love love love the food and ambiance.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer shemingwa
500 Commonwealth Avenue
'I was completely full and on a tastebud high after this meal. It was amazing and the staff stopped by ever so often to smile when we gave them a basically clean plate or completely empty wine glass.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer ninska_10
1723 North Halstead Street
'Hands down, Alinea is the best of the best. We had a 14-course tasting menu. The presentation of each course was incredible. You see how much time and effort are put into creating each delicious dish. We had things like squab, fois gras and even a 'balloon' made of apple. The attention to detail and the combination of the flavours was outstanding.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer cksdcalgary
1313 East 6th Avenue
'Cozy (tiny!) restaurant with out-of-this world food. Whatever I order on the menu is always amazing. Wonderful service to boot.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer DenverCOTraveler
601 Queen Anne Avenue North
'Seattle's Toulouse Petit is a winner with a large menu that lends itself to a Cajun flair. I like a restaurant that serves a great cocktail in addition to exceptional food, and the bar's happy hour is fantastic.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer candace8590
809 West Randolph Street
'Wow. I was literally rendered speechless. The simultaneous sensations of bliss, confusion and intrigue was overwhelming. I consider myself a foodie but have never tasted any cuisine quite like this.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer LisaEurope 2007
3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South
'It is seldom that flavours are combined in such a way that they become alive in your mouth. This was a rare and wondrous food experience, made all the more memorable by the exquisite setting and attentiveness of the staff. It was worth every cent and then some. I'll never forget it' -- TripAdvisor reviewer mongoose111
800 North Point Street
'From the minute we walked in, to walking out the door with our car ready and waiting for us and every minute in between was flawless. The service and food was outstanding and the fact that you got to create your own 5 course dinner was such a delicious experience. Can't wait to return.' --TripAdvisor reviewer Bigblue22
155 West 51st Street
'Le Bernardin is flawless from beginning to end. From the moment you open the door to the moment you leave. It's more than just the exceptional food, it's a culinary experience. So many restaurants aiming for Michelin stars often get it all wrong by confusing your palate with a barrage of conflicting flavours. Here, the seafood (clearly the best you can buy) does all the work and the flavours and sauces compliment it perfectly without overpowering it. Perfect.' -- TripAdvisor reviewer PearlJammer10
