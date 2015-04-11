See inside the 20 best luxury hotels in London, according to travellers who stayed there

There’s nowhere in the world like London. From Shakespeare to the Blitz, every street is soaked in history. Little wonder then, that it is the fourth most tourist-visited city in the world, with a staggering 16.7 million international visitors every year.
The city has accommodation to suit every budget, but if you want to do London properly, you’re really going to have to splurge. From the iconic Ritz to the international Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, there’s a host of legendary luxury hotels in the city.
And thanks to review site TripAdvisor, we know what people consider to be the greatest and most luxurious among them.
At No.20 is the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, which has 91 bedrooms and 24 apartments, along with 13 independent stores for guests to visit.
Next, at, 19, its The Beaumont. It's in Mayfair, with 'classic' rooms starting at £395/night and suites going for £1,575/night and up.
At No.18, it's the iconic Ritz. It's one of the most famous hotels in the world, is a symbol of the British aristocracy, and is legendary for its afternoon tea.
No.17 is the Draycott Hotel, which describes itself as 'the epitome of classic elegance.' With 35 bedrooms, it is based in Kensington in West London.
No.16? That would be the Sofitel St James. In the heart of Westminster in central London, its 183 rooms start at £297/night.
South Place Hotel is based in central London between Moorgate and Liverpool Street. TripAdvisor users rate it as the 12th best luxury hotel in London.
The Soho Hotel, No.11, is owned by Firmdale Hotels -- the same group behind the Ham Yard Hotel. Rooms start at around £485.
Coming in at No.9 is the London branch of the Corinthia Hotel. This River Suite will set you back £3,270 per night.
The third Firmdale Hotel on the list, Covent Garden Hotel, meanwhile, is No.8. This Junior Loft Suite costs £733/night.
The Haymarket Hotel, No.7, has some lovely rooms. But it is really set apart by its underground swimming pool and bar.
Then at No.6 is Taj 51 Buckingham Gate. Suites and Residences. This is how it looks from the outside.
And this is the Cinema Suite, created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, an Indian designer. It's intended as a 'tribute to the history of film,' and costs £5,100 per night.
This is The Eggerton House Hotel. It comes in at No.3, is located in Knightsbridge, and costs upwards of £335 a night.
Prices start at around the £350 mark, if you book far enough in advance. But the best suites go for far more.
There's fine dining in the Library Restaurant, along with a more casual South African 'bbar & Restaurant.' The Executive Lounge serves food too.
