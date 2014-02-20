The 10 Best Islands In The World, According To TripAdvisor Users

It’s no surprise that islands in the Caribbean and South Pacific dominated the list of best islands in the world, according to a new list from travel site TripAdvisor.

But Indian Ocean islands had its fair share of representatives on the list as well.

The site ranked islands based on the quality and quantity of the most highly-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions listed for each location on TripAdvisor gathered during a 12-month period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.