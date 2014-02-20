The 10 Best Islands In The World, According To TripAdvisor Users

It’s no surprise that islands in the Caribbean and South Pacific dominated the list of best islands in the world, according to a new list from travel site TripAdvisor.
But Indian Ocean islands had its fair share of representatives on the list as well.
The site ranked islands based on the quality and quantity of the most highly-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions listed for each location on TripAdvisor gathered during a 12-month period.
10. Ko Tao in Thailand gets its name from the sea turtles that rest on its shores. It has white sand beaches and an average of 300 days of sunshine per year.
9. Easter Island sits more than 2,000 miles off the coast of Chile in the South Pacific. Its isolation has helped preserve the 1,500-year-old mysterious statues made of volcanic rock.
8. Nosy Be, at the northern tip of Madagascar, has a name that means 'big island.' You'll find volcanic lakes, rum distilleries, Ylang Ylang plantations and coral reefs here.
7. Aitutaki is part of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific. The small island encased by a triangular barrier reef and contains myriad lagoons.
6. Naxos in Greece blends ancient ruins with beach culture in the Aegean Sea. According to mythology, this, the largest of the Cycladic Islands was the childhood home of the god Zeus.
5. Lewis and Harris in Scotland is home to the legendary Callanish Standing Stones, which are similar to Stonehenge. The east side beaches are full of some of the oldest rocks in the world, dating back millions of years.
4. Marco Island off the coast of Florida offers a place to scavenge for seashells, explore the Everglades in a swamp buggy, or play a round of golf at one of the island's luxury courses.
3. Bora Bora in French Polynesia offers views of the once-volcanic Mount Otemanu. You can also watch shark feedings and swim with turtles at the Lagoonarium.
2. Providenciales is the most populated island in Turks and Caicos. It has miles of coral reef easily accessible from the shore, making it a great destination for diving and snorkelling.
1. Ambergris Caye, the largest island in the Central American country of Belize, has a mangrove swamp situated in its center. The island also plays home to the Blue Hole, a 400-foot-deep circle of limestone that teems with angelfish, elk horn coral, cleaner shrimp and stalactites.
