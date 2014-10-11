The 25 Best Restaurants In America, According To TripAdvisor Users

America has plenty of fine dining choices to delight travellers from all over the world.
Only 25 could be chosen, however, as the best by TripAdvisor users for its 2014 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards.
These restaurants include everything from the theatrical inventiveness of Chicago’s Alinea to the conservative Southern charm of Charleston’s Halls Chophouse.
And since TripAdvisor’s users were behind the rankings, we decided to let their reviews speak for themselves.
'The menu was very creative with well prepared dishes appropriately priced. This was our first trip to Chicago and when we return, it will be on the top of our list of places to go. We met a couple who had been to the restaurant the night before and because they had such a fabulous meal, they came for an early seating the next day. If we had another day in Chicago, we would have done the same thing.' - TripAdvisor reviewer tennis40love.
'We eat here every time in NYC and it seems to get better with every visit. Every course is a work of art, no wonder so many camera taking so many foodie pictures. That every single item tastes even better than it looks every single time says everything about quality and consistency. Lunches are a bargain. The wine list is exhaustive and the staff is first rate. This is a don't miss NYC experience no matter how many days in the city.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Wayne N.
'We chose the River Cafe as it was a special occasion and felt that the Manhattan skyline lit up at night would be a fantastic backdrop. The tasting menu was DELICIOUS. We all loved each course and the chocolate Brooklyn bridge dessert was perfect to end it all. At first it seemed like it was an older persons type of establishment (men need to wear a jacket), but the location and food mean it is perfect for everyone.' - TripAdvisor reviewer LosElvinos.
'The atmosphere was cozy and intimate, and our server was attentive but unobtrusive. Food was delicious -- had the pizza with Monterey Bay squid and the goat cheese as our appetizers, then had the chicken and sole as our mains. For dessert, we had the concord grape sherbet and the creme fraiche panna cotta. Overall, everything was exactly as we had imagined it would be. A not-to-be-missed place for dinner!' - TripAdvisor reviewer kangaroo_drew79.
'The food here is simply amazing. The attention to detail is unparalleled (along with its sister restaurant next door). I definitely suggest one of the tasting menus, all of which will more than fill you up. Most of the seating is at a bar around the kitchen that allows you to watch the preparation of the plates, which is an experience all in to itself. The service may be a bit lagging, but it's all about the food here...I highly recommend this place.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Tom D
'A visit to Tom Collichio's Craft lets you understand why he is such a picky judge on Top Chef. Every detail is attended to, from the decor to the music, from the bar to the ambiance, from the impeccably trained wait staff to the equally impeccable support staff. The menu is to die for; the wine list is stellar; the mixed drinks are lovely. To top it all off, you'll be handed a muffin (this time) or another goodie as you leave.' - TripAdvisor reviewer kerayne
'There's a flood of reviews about Per Se and I have nothing new to add to any of them, except to say that it's one of the most memorable dining experiences I've had to date. The food, the presentation and the service were all top notch, and the prices reflected it. Go expecting to spend one mortgage payment if you have any alcohol on the bill, but if you can afford to do so and are patient while landing a reservation (only 16 tables), GO.' - TripAdvisor reviewer alemondrop
'The food was sublime, the dining experience and service as top notch as it gets, but what was a quite pleasant surprise was how friendly and down to earth all of the servers and hosts were. Highlights for us were the Alaskan king crab (seriously the best I have ever had, ever), the pearls and oysters, the Wagyu beef, the rabbit 'porchetta,' the turbot, the amazing chocolates and doughnuts for dessert...ok I guess all of it! Even the bread and butter is gush worthy.' - TripAdvisor reviewer chris72206
'Amazing historic place that continues with first class service and food even though it is over a hundred years old. Employees are proud of the establishment and take great care to ensure your dining experience is memorable. Many internationally famous chefs worked here at one time in their careers.' - TripAdvisor reviewer garkar
'Our experience here was perfect from start to finish. The atmosphere as well as the staff were very warm and welcoming. We did the tasting menu with wine pairings and it was one of the best we have had. The service was top-notch, the food was excellent and the wine pairings were brilliant. I would highly recommend a visit here if you are in to tasting menus with wine pairings as we are.' - TripAdvisor reviewer MrsWinenaut
'Top-notch, classy place in the Meatpacking District. Elegant ambiance for friends or business. We had the Captain's menu, a 7-course meal that presented us with a savory variety of what Del Posto has to offer. The lasagna is unforgettable and the best I've ever had (including trips to Italy), but everything is fabulous. The wine sommelier was helpful and brought us excellent bottles based on our collective tastes.' - TripAdvisor reviewer TheDuchessofNewYork
'Our dinner at Lahaina Grill was hands down the best meal we had on the island. We had the sauteed local mahi mahi and sesame seed crusted ahi, which looked and tasted great. For dessert we shared the kula lime tart, which we devoured even though we were both very full from dinner and drinks. If we are ever fortunate enough to come back to Maui, we will return to Lahaina Grill.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Tiffany A
'We went here to celebrate our anniversary. Everyone who greeted us wished us a happy anniversary and topped it off with a window table and personalised card. All the food was great, from the soup and bread appetizers, to the delicious entrees, to the scrumptious dessert! It was over our typical dinner budget but we would return again no question! Loved the eclectic decor, lovely bouquets, and groomed grounds.' - TripAdvisor reviewer seafreeman3
'To start, the chef sent over a complimentary amuse-bouche of French onion soup gratinée. The rest of our meal was a gourmet delight -- from smoked salmon and turnip flan and escargot kebab to chicken fried halibut and South East Family Farms Pork Chop with ginger beer BBQ sauce. Preparations were not only a treat for the palate, but also for the eyes. Platings were creative and colourful. Wine pairings were perfect...You simply cannot go wrong at Circa 1886 if you love the experience of fine dining with exquisite service and elegant surroundings.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Karen R
'The food is simple, elegant, delicious...and beautiful to look at. The wine is superb, and the food and wine pairings thoughtful, with an obvious degree of research on not only the wines but also the recipes for the food. The service is impeccable -- we could not have treated better, and the décor matches the elegance of the food and wine. Best of all, the tables are far apart so conversation is a great pleasure in this city of restaurants specializing in decibels.' - TripAdvisor reviewer robcurtross
'The menus are constantly tweaked to give diners new flavours and sensations that make dining a new and refreshing experience each time. The professional wait staff makes dinning a pleasure and this is one of the few places in the United States that I feel measures up to European standards of excellence. Daniel should be proud of his staff for the wonderful job that they do in keeping the standards so consistently high. You will be treated like a treasured guest and gratified by the experience.' - TripAdvisor reviewer
Allan S
'I enjoy this restaurant every time I walk through the doors. My husband and I chose this as our place to celebrate 20 years of knowing each other. The food is always good and love the ambiance. I had the lobster/steak combo and both were cooked to perfection. We were thoroughly satisfied and enjoyed our evening. Can't wait to return!' - TripAdvisor reviewer S L
'The service was terrific with a consistent attention to detail demonstrated by all of the staff that served us (hostess, servers and support staff). They even ironed our tablecloth when clearing the entree in preparation for dessert. The food was terrific. We especially enjoyed the table side Canlis salad preparation. It was fun to watch the salad come together and tasted great.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Geeta M
'The service was flawless from the time we arrived till the moment we left. Everything was fantastic, I went with my wife and some friends and they gave us a very big and comfortable table. I have to say that the food was really beyond my expectations. I had the Porccini Flan as appetizer and the Lamb as entree. My wife had the shrimp and scallops, I've tried some and it was delightful.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Kelyn C
'There isn't enough praise I could dish out for everything that is Uchi. The service, decor, food and wine/sake selection are absolutely perfect. It's definitely a five-star dining experience with a large price tag, but it's worth it for the ingredients alone. You don't feel out of place in some snobby restaurant where they're charging you tons just because they put a flake of truffle on your dish or sneering at you because you went for the cheapest wine option that's still over $US100. It's a place that's all about a great ambiance and loving food.' - TripAdvisor reviewer eat-drink-travel83
'From the moment we stepped through the door we were treated like royalty. Starting with personalised menus and the tuffet brought special to put my clutch on. The wine pairing was perfect and the food, while upscale and gorgeous, was never pretentious. Every bite was pure pleasure and the servings were very generous for this type of food. At the end of the meal, the women were given a long stemmed red rose and we each were given a copy of our personalised menu to take home. Every detail was well thought out and delivered with the utmost professionalism.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Joe-la D
'The calibre of the beef choices were superb and greatly impressed my fiance who is a steak expert and lover! The she crab soup was delicious as well as the mac and cheese and asparagus sides. Our waiter was top notch providing knowledge of the cuts of beef as well as providing us with travel tips for our visit. We will absolutely be going back to Halls on our next visit.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Bdeskins
'What a great restaurant. The service was fantastic, the food was excellent, and a very nice atmosphere. Had dinner with four others, and everyone enjoyed their selections. Incredible wine list, with appropriate recommendations. When in San Francisco, this is a must....but make reservations early.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Jon V
'Dining here is about more than just the food which is beyond excellent, it is about the experience. Be prepared to be treated like royalty. The service is superb; the presentation of the food second to none and the quality is outstanding. It was like a performance for us only. The restaurant was full but the whole evening felt like it was about us and our table. It really did feel like we were the only people there. It was definitely worth the price of admission.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Antoinette T
'This was the best meal I can remember. Food was great, very tasty, but also very imaginative, most courses have a special presentation and story, so much fun. It was not only dining experience but also art performance. Service was also great, staff was pleasant and attentive. This is a place for somebody who enjoys fine, but modern and creative dining.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Sophia4
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.