The 25 Best Restaurants In America, According To TripAdvisor Users

TripAdvisor Chicago’s Alinea wows diners with both a show and inventive menu.

America has plenty of fine dining choices to delight travellers from all over the world.

Only 25 could be chosen, however, as the best by TripAdvisor users for its 2014 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards.

These restaurants include everything from the theatrical inventiveness of Chicago’s Alinea to the conservative Southern charm of Charleston’s Halls Chophouse.

And since TripAdvisor’s users were behind the rankings, we decided to let their reviews speak for themselves.

