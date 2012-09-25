How We Got From Rainy New York To Richard Branson's Gorgeous Island

Photo: Kamelia Angelova / Business Insider

Necker Island is the famous home of Sir Richard Branson, and a getaway spot for many celebrities and CEOs.



Click here to see how we got to Necker Island >>

Google’s Larry Page got married on the island in 2007, Mariah Carey has been a frequent visitor, and Prince Harry has been rumoured to have vacationed there before partying in Las Vegas.

Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands is part of Virgin Limited Edition, a collection of Branson’s luxury vacation properties around the world, and is available to rent year-round.

When we interviewed Sir Richard back in April, he talked at length about kite-surfing and partying on the island and about the rebuild of one of the villas, The Great House, which burned down a year ago after being struck by lightning. (Actress Kate Winslet, who was staying at the house at the time, saved Branson’s elderly mother by carrying her out of the house.)

He also invited Business Insider to come and see that everything on the island is very much back to normal despite the loss of the Great House, so our videographer Robert Libetti and I were flown along with other journalists by Virgin Limited Edition last week.

We are sharing here our experience of getting to Necker Island, and we will be publishing posts about our trip in the upcoming days. You’ll be able to find them all here.

While many of the VIP guests opt for a direct private jet ride to the nearby Tortola Island or a helicopter ride to Necker, our journey was much more eventful.

Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.