DIRTY: Boomers Trick Seniors In Million Dollar Toilet Paper Scam

Three Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges they tricked unwitting elderly consumers into forking over $1 million for bogus septic tank treatments, including more than 70 years worth of toilet paper.

Mary Moore, 54, Joseph Nouerand, 52, and Christopher Lincoln, 46, of Palm Beach County, Fla., admitted they posed as sales representatives for FBK Products, LLC, making sales pitches by phone for treatments they said would save consumers‘ septic systems.

The product, which the defendants called the Septic Remedy, sold for $199 a pop and the company claimed it was backed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Victims were told the product would eliminate the need to have their septic tank pumped and that federal regulations on toilet paper had changed. In reality, the EPA has nothing to do with septic treatment regulation.

The trio copped to one count of wire fraud and will be sentenced in February. Three others are awaiting trial in the scheme, according to the Miami Herald.

Before you fall victim to phone scams like this, crosscheck the company’s name with the Better Business Bureau. If they’re up to any shady business, chances are the BBB will have them on file.

