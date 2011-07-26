Another British Newspaper Publisher Is Investigating Phone Hacking Claims

Gawker



Trinity Mirror, the publisher of the British Tabloid The Mirror, has launched a review into phone hacking claims, reports the FT.The investigation comes just days after a former Mirror editor, James Hipwell, told The Independent that phone hacking was “endemic” at the paper.

Piers Morgan, CNN host, was an editor at the paper during James Hipwell’s time there.

He was repeatedly denied the accusations that phone hacking occured while he was editor, yet Hipwell has said of Morgan: “I can’t say 100 per cent that he knew about it. But it was inconceivable he didn’t.”

A senior Trinity Mirror employee told the FT:

“We have to check whether any regulations and controls are dysfunctional and whether bad practice has set in.”

“We also need … to ensure that the provenance of stories is understood at senior editorial levels.”

DGMT, the publisher of The Daily Mail, has reportedly decided that starting their own investigation is not needed at the moment, according to the FT.

