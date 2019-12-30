15 years after "National Treasure" came out, here's the real story of the Manhattan church that the movie suggests hides buried loot

Courtesy of Tiani Jones/Trinity Church The stained glass wall inside Trinity Church in New York City.

The historic Trinity Church and cemetery are located in downtown Manhattan near Wall Street.

The church, which has been rebuilt three times since 1697, featured prominently in the 2004 film “National Treasure.”

In the movie, a historian played by Nicholas Cage discovers hidden treasure under Trinity Church.

In reality, there’s no treasure in the building, but a Trinity Church archivist says it has plenty of other fun secrets.

In the universe of the film “National Treasure,” Trinity Church’s imposing dark brick and skyward spire hide secrets and treasure.

In Disney’s 2004 movie, Nicholas Cage plays a historian and treasure hunter who uses a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence to track down an assortment of gold, jewels, and artifacts buried in the catacombs of Trinity Church. The treasure was, according to the film’s plot, hidden there by the Free Masons – a real secret society whose membership boasted revolutionaries like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.

The true story of Trinity Church, which is located in the heart of Manhattan’s financial district, involves a lot less gold and lot more history, according to church archivist Joseph Lapinski.

Fifteen years after “National Treasure” hit theatres – the movie came out in November 2014 – queries about the church’s connection to the Free Masons’ treasure have finally died down, Lapinski told Business Insider. (Nearly everything depicted in the movie pertaining to Trinity Church is untrue, he said.)

“Oddly enough, I don’t get too many questions about ‘National Treasure’ to have a queued up list anymore,” Lapinski said. He has worked at Trinity since 2013.

These days, visitors are more interested in the church’s role in the American Revolution, since Alexander Hamilton and his wife Ezra (made newly famous by the musical “Hamilton”) owned a pew, worshipped there, and were buried in the adjacent cemetery.

Here’s what “National Treasure” got wrong about Trinity Church – and the real secrets the building holds, according to Lapinski.

In “National Treasure,” Cage’s character plunders a crypt to uncover a secret passage leading to the treasure. But Lapinski said nobody is buried under the church.

Disney Three characters from the movie ‘National Treasure’ stare at fictional catacombs beneath Trinity Church in New York.

“The main thing I usually stress is that there’s no crypts underneath Trinity Church,” Lapinski said. “There are some burials under the altar, but they’re not formal crypts in the way the movie portrays.”

Instead, Trinity Church boasts an outdoor burial ground.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Headstones in the Trinity Churchyard, New York City.

The cemetery on the north side was created before the church’s construction in 1697. It started as a Dutch burial ground.

Trinity Church’s cemetery was in high demand during the 1700s. “The who’s who of old New York are buried in Trinity Church,” Lapinski said.

Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Getty The north graveyard of Trinity Church on Broadway in New York City.

“The Ludlows, the Bleeckers, the Livingstons – all the people whose names are on New York street signs – were people who attended Trinity Church,” he added.

Many of the people buried there were Free Masons.

The Free Masons was originally a stone workers’ organisation, which formed in the UK in the 1500s and spread to the American colonies.

Timothy Clary/Getty A statue of John Watts stands in the Trinity Church cemetery in New York City, where he is interred, March 10, 2017.

The organisation eventually took on a more clandestine air as its members assumed influential roles in business and society. Of the 39 people who signed the US Constitution, 13 were Free Masons. However, while the group played a key role in forming the United States, its members did not actually transport any secret treasure.

Today, the all-male order is the world’s largest secret society, with at least 2 million members.

Although some of the headstones in the church graveyard have masonic symbols on them, Trinity Church isn’t affiliated with the organisation, Lapinski said.

Courtesy of Joe Lapinski/Trinity Church A headstone with masonic symbols belonging to James Leeson in the Trinity Church graveyard.

One such headstone marks the grave of a man named James Leeson, and it has a cryptogram that, when deciphered, reads “Remember Death” – a common warning used on 18th-century headstones, Lapinski said.

Beneath the cryptogram are engraved Masonic symbols, including an hourglass, a compass, and a flame rising from an open vessel.

Beyond this indication that Leeson was a Mason, no further record of him can be found, according to Lapinski.

“It’s not anything tied to Trinity as a headquarters that brought Masons in,” Lapinski said.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty A gravestone at Trinity Church in New York City.

Rather, many powerful male professionals in New York during the 1700s were also part of the Free Masons, and when they were buried at Trinity Church, their headstones included Masonic symbols.

Prominent New Yorkers like Robert Fulton, who invented the steamboat, and Albert Gallatin, who founded New York University, are also buried there.

Trinity Church was founded as an Anglican church, meaning it required clergy to be loyal to the British crown.

Wikimedia Commons A view of Trinity Church in New York City.

During the Revolutionary War, the church’s rector even wrote a loyalist response to patriot Thomas Paine’s pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which advocated for the colonies’ freedom.

But according to Lapinski, not all parishioners were loyalists.

Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, for example, were high-profile patriots.

Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images A portrait of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton and fellow patriot John Jay both owned pews at Trinity Church.

“There was an interesting dynamic of tension,” Lapinski said.

After the American Revolution ended, the church’s new rector, Samuel Provoost, deleted the line in Trinity Church’s charter that stipulated clergy members had to be loyal to the British crown.

The original Trinity Church stood from 1697 to 1776, but it burned down during the Great Fire of New York City.

Courtesy of Joe Lapinski/Trinity Church An image of the first Trinity Church (1697-1776), as depicted in 1738.

On the night of September 20, 1776, a devastating fire destroyed an estimated 10% to 25% of the buildings in Manhattan. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The church’s ruins sat until 1790, when it was rebuilt after the revolution. The second Trinity Church stood until 1838, when its support beams buckled after a winter of heavy snow.

Courtesy of Joe Lapinski/Trinity Church An image of the ruins of Trinity Church after it burned in The Great Fire of 1776.

The third version of the church was built in 1846 and remains standing to this day.

Builders of the first Trinity Church got some help from an unexpected source: a notorious pirate.

Courtesy of Joe Lapinski/Trinity Church An image of first Trinity Church during the 17th Century, as seen from the riverfront. The church may have been considered a riverfront church when first built, since much of lower Manhattan is landfill and the river used to flow much closer to Trinity Church.

Captain William Kidd, a Scottish sailor executed for piracy in 1701, lent parts of his ship for use during Trinity Church’s construction.

According to Lapinski, there are two references to Kidd in the church archives. He’s mentioned in a short line: “Captain Kidd helped with construction of first church by loaning buildings his runner and tackle to pull up stones.”

The pirate’s name is also written on the list of church pews. Kidd shared ownership of the first-row pew with Trinity Church’s rector.

Lapinski said he thinks stories like Kidd’s that are preserved in the church archives are more interesting than anything in “National Treasure.”

Courtesy of Tiani Jones/Trinity Church A view of the stained glass window in Trinity Church.

“To me, the treasures aren’t gold and silver and jewels – it’s the documents that get to share the story of where Trinity came from,” Lapinski said.

One of those documents is the church’s original charter.

Courtesy of Tiani Jones/Trinity Church A view inside the current Trinity Church.

It was signed by King William III in 1697.

The archives also include lists of pew owners and people whose headstones sit in the church yard.

Courtesy of Tiani Jones/Trinity Church A view from the altar inside Trinity Church.

“These are great resources that tell us who was here and when,” Lapinski said.

“As the city has grown around the church, the building has been forced to grow with it in lots of cool ways,” Lapinski said.

OldNYC.org A view from Broadway, at the head of Wall Street, showing Trinity Church and its graveyard, 1929.

“Archives reflect how we administered services to a growing and changing city,” he added.

In the late 1800s, the part of Manhattan near Trinity Church was known as “printer’s row” or “newspaper row,” since it was home to the big-name publications of the day (including The New York Times).

According to Lapinksi, the church accommodated the schedules of people working in these printing presses by hosting 2 a.m. services.

The view of the iconic church spire from nearby Wall Street has remained unchanged.

OldNYC Trinity Church as seen from Wall Street, 1904.

Trinity Church’s central location and immutability has attracted many historians – particularly those researching Alexander Hamilton, Lapinski said.

The church looks the same, 105 years after the above photo was taken.

Angela Weiss/Getty Trinity Church is seen in between building on Wall Street on April 16, 2019 in New York City.

But the interior of Trinity Church is currently closed for construction work.

The church’s $US98 million renovation, partly designed to make the building more accessible, started in May 2018.

Andrew Burton/Getty John McCann, a layman at Trinity Church, draws a cross using ash on a woman’s forehead to symbolise Ash Wednesday on March 5, 2014 in New York City.

Trinity’s nave, with its 66-foot vaulted ceilings, has been closed to the public for 19 months. According to Tiani Jones, the church’s media relations manager, the nave should reopen in February or March.

The nearby St. Paul’s Chapel in downtown Manhattan also belongs to Trinity Church, as does the Trinity Church Mausoleum and Cemetery (established in 1842) on 155th Street in upper Manhattan.

The Trinity Church Cemetery therefore includes three separate burial grounds at St. Paul’s, 155th street, and the original church. Between those sites, the church owns the last active cemeteries left in Manhattan.

John James Audubon, one of the most prominent ornithologists in history, is buried at the Trinity Church Mausoleum and Cemetery on 155th Street.

St. Paul’s Chapel, meanwhile, is famous in part because George Washington went there for services on the day of his inauguration in 1789.

In total, Trinity Church owns 14 acres of real estate in Manhattan.

Anthony DelMundo/NY Daily News via Getty St. Paul’s Chapel of Trinity Church is located at 209 Broadway in Manhattan, June 1, 2017.

Its assets are estimated at around $US2 billion. So the church does, in a sense, hold ample treasure.

