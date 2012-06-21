This Tiny Island Nation Is One Of The Most Important Natural Gas Players In The World

Trinidad and Tobago

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As wonderful as our natural gas boom has been, we’ve got nothing on a tiny island nation off the coast of Venezuela.Trinidad and Tobago gets 92 per cent of its fuel comes from it, according to the BP Statistical Energy Review.



It also provides the U.S. with 4.8% of its total natural gas resources and nearly 70 per cent of our liquid natural gas supplies — the latter easily most among all countries.

And it is the world’s 20th-largest natgas producer.

Between this and Nicki Minaj, we wonder how the world ever got by without them.

