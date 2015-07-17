Trinidad and Tobago gets pelted with trash by Mexico fans during a corner kick, immediately scores game-tying goal

Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago played to a 4-4 draw in their final group match at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup thanks to a last-minute, game-tying goal from Trinidad & Tobago.

Trailing 4-3 with less than a minute to play, Trinidad & Tobago had a stoppage time corner kick. As Joevin Jones prepared for the kick, Mexico fans were raining trash down onto the field:

As trash was pelted at him, Jones lofted a perfect corner kick that found Yohance Marshall, who headed in the game-tying goal:

It was a wild match that saw Mexico take a 2-0 lead before Trinidad & Tobago scored three straight goals to go up by one.

Later in the match, Mexico rattled off two more goals, the final going off Trinidad & Tobago’s Kenwyne Jones for an own-goal that put Mexico up 4-3, leading to Marshall’s equaliser.

Because of the tie, Trinidad & Tobago wins Group C and advances to the quarterfinals to play Panama.

Watch the recap of the exciting match and the final goal (2:40) below:

