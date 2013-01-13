Trindon Holliday's Bid For A 19-0 Season Goes Down In Flames

Photo: AP

UPDATE:



Trindon Holliday had a chance to go 19-0 this season if the Broncos had won the Super Bowl. They lost to the Ravens though (despite two TDs from Holliday), and that dream is dead.

EARLIER:

Trindon Holliday has a punt return TD and a kick return TD tonight for the Broncos against the Ravens.

It’s a huge shock, because Baltimore came into the game with the #1-ranked special teams in the entire NFL.

But maybe it’s fate.

Oddly, Holliday is going for a perfect 19-0 record this year. He started out as the kick returner for the Houston Texans. They were 5-0 when the waived him before Week 6. He got scooped up by Denver, who promptly won 11 in a row.

So in 2012-13, Holliday is 16-0.

No player or team has EVER gone 19-0 in a season. Holliday would be the first if Denver won the Super Bowl. Based on his performance tonight, he really wants to be Mr. Perfect.

