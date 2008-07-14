Trina Solar (TSL) Renews Contract in Italy, A Key Solar Market Now That Spain Is Sputtering

It’s no secret that, as generous solar subsides in Germany and Spain become less bountiful, strength in other solar markets will have to pick up the slack. Italy, in particular, is a market that will need to take off for many solar companies to reach their lofty expecations. Today, Trina Solar (TSL) renewed a sales agreement with Enerpoint, a “leading” Italian PV distributor.



Release:

Trina Solar Limited NYSE: TSL (“Trina Solar” or the “Company”), a leading integrated PV manufacturer from the production of ingots, wafers and cells to the assembly of PV modules, founded in 1997, today announced that it has entered into a renewed sales agreement with Enerpoint, a leading Italian PV distributor.

Under terms of this agreement, Trina Solar will supply Enerpoint approximately 5 megawatts (MW) of PV solar modules in 2008 and between 22 and 30 MW of modules to be delivered in 2009 at agreed prices.

Enerpoint is active in the design and installation of large PV plants and strongly promotes the Trina Solar brand with PV integrators and installers in Italy. In 2007, Enerpoint was a main customer for Trina Solar in the Italian market and this partnership is expected to strengthen significantly this year and in 2009.

“Trina Solar is pleased to have entered into this renewed sales agreement with Enerpoint to reinforce this important partnership in Italy,” stated Mr. Arturo Herrero, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing of Trina Solar. “Enerpoint’s wide distribution network, together with Trina Solar’s high quality modules and experience in the PV sector, will strongly contribute to the development of the Italian PV industry.”

This sales agreement represents an important milestone for Trina Solar as it continues to strengthen its position in Italy’s growing PV market, where Trina Solar possesses a strong market share from its successfully-established brand.

See Also:

SunPower (SPWR): Italy Next Big European Solar Market, TSL Contract Encouraging (SPWR, TSL)

Spain Solar Subsidy Proposal Crushes Yingli Green Energy (YGE), Solarfun (SOLF), First Solar (FSLR), et al (YGE, SOLF, STP, FSLR, SPWR, WFR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.