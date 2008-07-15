Trina Solar Files Securities Shelf (TSL)

From 24/7 Wall St.: Trina Solar Limited (NYSE: TSL) has filed a mixed securities open shelf registration to allow it to raise capital in the near future if it desires. The company has listed that it may sell Ordinary shares, Preferred shares, Depositary shares, Debt securities, and Warrants.

The company has said that it may offer and sell the securities in any combination from time to time in one or more offerings. Also noted was that the debt securities and warrants may be convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for ordinary shares, preferred shares, depository shares or our other securities.

While Trina Solar did not specify the amount that it will (or can) sell), its market cap was $756.9 million as of yesterday. Shares are down over 4% at $29.05 on dilution concerns and the 52-week trading range is $25.88 to $73.06.

