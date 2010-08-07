TrimTabs Identifies 7 Factors Contributing To A Second-Half Slowdown

Research firm TrimTabs, which always used to slam the BLS jobs reports, is in broad agreement on today’s numbers (which sucked).
They also identify 7 factors that will contribute to a second-half slowdown:
- The winding down of the inventory rebuilding cycle
- Anemic job growth
- Lackluster consumer demand
- Waning government stimulus
- Weakness in the residential and commercial real estate markets
- A pessimistic consumer, fearful of the future
- A reborn consumer who is choosing to save rather than spend
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.