TrimTabs Identifies 7 Factors Contributing To A Second-Half Slowdown

Joe Weisenthal
Turtle

Research firm TrimTabs, which always used to slam the BLS jobs reports, is in broad agreement on today’s numbers (which sucked).

They also identify 7 factors that will contribute to a second-half slowdown:

  • The winding down of the inventory rebuilding cycle
  • Anemic job growth
  • Lackluster consumer demand
  • Waning government stimulus
  • Weakness in the residential and commercial real estate markets
  • A pessimistic consumer, fearful of the future
  •  A reborn consumer who is choosing to save rather than spend    

