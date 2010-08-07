TrimTabs Identifies 7 Factors Contributing To A Second-Half Slowdown

Research firm TrimTabs, which always used to slam the BLS jobs reports, is in broad agreement on today’s numbers (which sucked).



They also identify 7 factors that will contribute to a second-half slowdown:

The winding down of the inventory rebuilding cycle

Anemic job growth

Lackluster consumer demand

Waning government stimulus

Weakness in the residential and commercial real estate markets

A pessimistic consumer, fearful of the future

A reborn consumer who is choosing to save rather than spend

