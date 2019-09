Charles Biderman, the always-combative CEO of TrimTabs, was on Bloomberg yesterday, doing his thing, slamming the government’s ability to collect accurate statistics. Once again, he’s harping on the flawed birth-death model, and he said the government doesn’t want to look at honest statistics.



