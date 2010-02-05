TrimTabs CEO Biderman: I Think The Government Is Buying Up The Stock Market, Though I Have No Evidence

TrimTabs CEO Charles Biderman is always interesting and outspoken, and in recent months he’s been pushing the idea that the government is directly interfering in the stock market to push prices higher.



Yesterday CNBC caught up with Biderman on the floor of the exchange, and he brought up the topic again, noting that retail wasn’t buying, and that companies weren’t buying each other. So that, we suppose, leaves the government, though right in the very beginning he says he has “no evidence” for this, and he insists he’s not a conspiracy theorist.



