How to trim hundreds of calories from your fast-food chicken sandwich

Most of the fat in your fried chicken sandwich isn’t coming from the meat.

As a recent post to the ‘Today I Learned‘ subreddit discusses, 60% of the fat in Burger King’s Original Chicken Sandwich comes from adding mayonnaise.

With no mayonnaise, the sandwich contains 450 calories and 16 grams of fat. Add mayonnaise, and those numbers shoot up to 660 calories and 40 grams of fat.

Don’t blame Burger King — mayonnaise is a sneaky fat bomb at a number of restaurant chains. When you add mayonnaise to your footlong Subway sandwich, the calorie count shoots up by 220 calories, with 24 more grams of fat.

Adding mayonnaise means consuming 50 to 60 more calories and 6 more grams of fat when you order either the McDonald’s McChicken or Wendy’s Homestyle Chicken Sandwich.

While fast-food chains are increasingly transparent about nutritional information, the exact ingredients that make something “healthy” or “unhealthy” aren’t always clear to consumers.

Chipotle’s tortillas, for example, have a whopping 300 calories — meaning that bowls are always going to have far less calories than burritos.

Then, there are toppings that immediately inject a ton of sugar into an apparently healthy meal. In the case of Wendy’s Apple Pecan Salad, for example, adding salad dressing and pecans more than doubles both the fat and sugar in the dish. While the dish with no nuts or dressing has 17 grams of sugar, with the add-ons, the dish has 40 grams — only 10 grams away from the FDA’s recommended daily limit.

