The National Republican Congressional Committee just tweeted out this photo with their take on the “Mint the Coin” movement.



Only problem is, nobody is actually advocating sourcing 1 trillion worth of platinum. It’s called seigniorage, the ability to assign a value on money that’s higher than the contents of the money.

Photo: Twitter/@NRCC

