The world's most decadent apocalyptic community will have an insane golf course

When it opens in 2018, Trident Lakes will be one of the most unique gated communities in America. The plans include a spa, a gun range, and 532 fortified subterranean condos built to withstand the apocalypse.

Trident Lakes is one of a growing number of luxury developments in the US where “doomsday preppers” can live out Armageddon in the event of a catastrophic event. A spokesperson describes the $300 million development as a “five-star playground with DEFCON 1 preparedness.”

In early February, the developers unveiled plans for an extravagant, 18-hole golf course on the Dallas, Texas, property.

The course, which will sprawl across the development’s 700 acres and three 15-acre lagoons, will be named “Course of The Gods.” The holes will borrow names from Greek mythology, including Zeus, Poseidon, Hermes, and Nesoi, according to a company statement.

“Our board of directors and investors share an ultimate vision of security. Turns out that, through business conversations and social gatherings, they realised a lot of them also share a love for Greek mythology and ornate architecture,” Jim O’Connor, CEO of Trident Lakes Corporation, told Business Insider in an email.

It is certainly an interesting choice of words to give a golf course — where one-percenters play as the world comes to an end — the name “Course of The Gods.”

Decorated architect Dave Edsal of DE Golf Design will take the helm on the project.

YouTube/Trident Lakes The grounds where Trident Lakes will be.

Residents at Trident Lake will also enjoy running trails, an equestrian center, restaurants, shops, and a lavish fountain that could create a Guinness World Record for height.

The condos, which will range in size from 900 to 4,500 square feet, are made from reinforced steel. Off-the-grid systems will be put in place to supply food, water, and electricity.

A spokesperson estimates the cost of a condo will pass the mid-six figures.

The developers are currently accepting applications, though the first round of enrollment is by invitation only. Doomsday preppers can join the waitlist online now.

