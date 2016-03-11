This small trick can save you serious cash on flights

Sometimes, the trick to finding the best flight price isn’t just the time that you book your trip, but also where you’re booking from.

A ticket’s “point of sale”, or the location where it’s being purchased from, can affect its pricing.

When you’re looking at flights online, there’s a trick that you can use to change your “point of sale” on the airline’s website, to make it appear as though the tickets are being purchased from another location.

The simplest way is to go directly to the airline’s website and look for the drop-down menu that asks which country’s webpage you’d like, at which point you can switch it from the US version to your desired choice.

It’s a tip that savvy travellers like Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, have used.

Kelly told Business Insider he recommends that users looking to book through Norwegian Air visit the company’s Norwegian version for discounts.

Another option is to search through Google’s ITA Matrix, a software that allows you to compare fares and see a calendar of prices.

When you go to ITA Matrix, you have the option to select a “Sales City”, which becomes your point of sale.

A third option is to

use a VPN service to trick the website into thinking you’re booking from somewhere else. Usually, when you go on a website, it can determine where you’re booking from based on your connection.

A VPN allows you to re-route your Internet traffic to make it seem as if the connection is coming from a different location.

It’s important to bear in mind that airlines’ policies regarding this trick can differ.

Some airlines like Norwegian Air will openly honour the ticket, but other airlines are unclear on this, so it’s best to check with them first.

“We want to offer the lowest fares possible, so if you find that through a different location, we’ll honour that,” Réal Hamilton-Romeo, a senior public relations manager for the US branch of Norwegian Air, told us.

Sometimes, the prices might be the same, but it’s a good trick to keep in mind when you’re scouring for all available options.

