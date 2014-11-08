9 Proven Tricks For Overcoming Anxiety And Fear

Back in the earlier days of evolution, humans were prey to giant hyenas, cave bears, and predatory kangaroos.

We’ve been able to outlast those guys, but evolutionary psychologists will tell you that we’re still on constant lookout for the thing that wants to eat us next.

The trouble is, the audience at your next presentation is not, in fact, a bunch of razor-toothed animals. They generally want to see you do well.

Since being plagued by anxiety is a sure way to sabotage your own success, we’ve put together a collection of research-backed tips for overcoming your fears.

Kim Bhasin contributed research to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.