6 Tricks For Getting Better Service At Starbucks

A longtime Starbucks barista has revealed some tricks to make your next visit way better.

The barista, Josh Whittington, worked in several Southern California Starbucks locations for four years.

He initially posted his tips on the website Quora. We contacted Whittington and he agreed to share his tips with us.

Reduce your wait . “If you’re in line behind a group of teenagers, chances are, they’re all ordering Frappuccinos which take an annoyingly long amount of time to craft,” Whittington writes. “Want to decrease your wait? Order the same Frappuccino as them, or get a simple beverage.”

Get the most out of ordering tea. “Iced Teas are double-strength in pitcher and watered down for your final recipe,” the barista writes. “Ask for “no water” for a much stronger (and, in my opinion, more effective) flavour.”

Feel like a VIP . “Gonna be hanging around for a while? Order a French Press of coffee,” Whittington recommends. “You get guaranteed fresh brewed coffee and you’ll get the whole Press to yourself at your table.”

Play opposites. Starbucks assigns one group of baristas to cold beverages, and another to hot, according to Whittington. If you want to reduce your wait time, simply note whether the people in front of you are ordering hot or cold beverages and choose the opposite.

Make chai more delicious. “Chai lattes (hot) are made with hot water to even out the flavour,” Whittington says. “If you enjoy cinnamon/chai flavours, ask for a chai latte with no water. For even better flavour, ask for soy.”

Become a regular. “Get to know the local crew by name…eventually, they’ll know you, and more importantly, your drink,” writes Whittington. “When working there, if there’s a line to the door of non-regulars, we’d still have your drink ready by the time you hit the cash register if we could manage it.”

