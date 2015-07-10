14 little-known tricks to help you land your dream job using Glassdoor

Most of us think of Glassdoor as the place to get the skinny on salaries and reviews from employees.

But Glassdoor is really a job-hunting site that competes with the likes of CareerBuilder.

It’s free for job hunters. It makes its money by helping recruiters find qualified job candidates.

As such, the company is always beefing up its job-hunting tools, adding new ways to help you find a new job you’ll love — here are some tricks to help.

Find job posting before anyone else You can have Glassdoor send you brand new job listings every day. Search for a job title that you are interested in. Click on 'Create Alert' and select a Freshness date of 'Last 24 Hours.' That will show you the listings posted that day, so you can be among the first to apply. Find the companies that employees like best You can filter your job search based on employee ratings, for instance, limiting the search to only companies with 4 star ratings or above (highest rating is a 5-star but even Google doesn't have a perfect, 5-star rating). Search for a job title, create a Job Alert. Beware the little 'sponsored' tag on the right-hand side. That means the company paid for its job listing to appear on the top of your list. Find out how other employees got the job You probably know you can read employee reviews on Glassdoor, but you can also get an idea of how people landed the job like applying online, getting a friend to refer them and so on. Search for the company, then click on interviews and the 'Getting an interview' box will appear on top. Click more to see how worth your while other options might be, like going to a campus recruiting event. Study up on actual interview questions In addition to employee reviews of the company, Glassdoor is also a great source of interview questions that employees were actually asked. There's no guarantee you'll be asked those precise questions, but it could help you prepare for the general gist of an interview. See if employee satisfaction is rising or dropping The company's all-around employee satisfaction score might not tell the whole story. 'Ratings trends' will give you a clue if employees are getting happier, or unhappier. Go to a company's main page and click on reviews, then on ratings trends. Get professional help with your resume Glassdoor works with resume-writing service TopResume. When you upload your resume, you can opt to submit it to TopResume. If you do, a resume writer will get back to you with some ideas on how to improve your resume. Submitting the resume is free. TopResume charges between $US99 - $US350 to help you write one. Read what others with your job status think of the company Glassdoor recently added a feature that lets you filter reviews by job status: full-time, part-time, contract, freelance, and interns. For instance, if you are thinking of driving for Uber, part-time, you can filter by 'contractor' and 'part-time' to see what those folks think of the job. If you are thinking of taking a job at Uber as a software engineer, you can filter by 'full-time.' Browse job openings in your industry If you are just poking around to see what kinds of jobs are open, try searching for jobs by industry. Go to the main Glassdoor.com page. Type in a job title that best describes your job. In the job listing page that comes up, scroll down, look left, and see a selection of industries. Click and browse. Discover veteran and diversity hiring commitments by employers A lot of companies say that they want to hire veterans, want their workforce to be ethnically diverse, or support charitable efforts. Glassdoor lists all of these commitments. For instance, Glassdoor recently started listing the companies who are members of the White House Veteran hiring commitment. To see which hiring commitments any company has made, go to a company's reviews page, click on the bulls-eye, click on 'Benefits,' and scroll to see the 'Pledges & Certifications' box in the right column. Find detailed lists of benefits If you are looking for a new job because you need a better benefits package, it can be almost impossible to find that information before you apply to the company. Glassdoor lists detailed -- and we mean detailed -- benefit information. Everything from fertility and adoption assistance to sick days and vacation days. Find out which cities/states have lots of jobs for you A tool called Job Explorer lets you see how many job openings are available in other regions. Click on a state and drill down to find information on actual job listings. Search for regions with lots of jobs for your spouse Job Explorer lets you seek the best geographic regions for two different job titles: you and, say, your spouse. Say you're a nurse and your loved one is a teacher, and you are debating about accepting a job offer in Baton Rouge versus New Orleans. You can see which city has more jobs for both of you. Get ideas on other jobs to apply for Job Explorer also has another nifty function that Glassdoor calls a 'Career Progression Tool.' It allows you to see what other jobs you might be qualified for and what the salaries are. So if a person searches for a delivery driver job, it shows other jobs that other people with delivery driver experience have moved into. From the Jobs Explorer page, enter a job title then click on 'other jobs to consider' on the right-hand box. Get a job that will train you for a promotion Last spring the White House and a group of US employers launched an initiative called UpSkill America to encourage companies to train entry-level or unskilled workers for higher-paying roles. As part of that, Glassdoor launched its On-The-Job Training Finder that shows the jobs from companies training programs, such as apprenticeships or trainee roles.

