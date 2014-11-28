17 Tricks Stores Use To Make You Spend More Money

This year, 140 million Americans are expected to shop on Thanksgiving and the days immediately following it, according to the National Retail Federation.

But in hoping to take advantage of Black Friday sales, will stores take advantage of shoppers?

From supermarkets to department stores, retailers are carefully engineered to get you to spend the most money possible.

If you want to beat retailers at their own game, then you’d better learn how they think.

This is an update of an article written by Alison Griswold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.