Here Are Some 5-Minute Tricks For A Happier Workday

We all get stressed at the office; it’s part of the reason that 63% of people report that they’re unhappy at work.

But there’s hope, according to the research.

After conducting a study revealing how stressed college students are, University of Cincinnati professor Keith King made a few recommendations for dealing with the trials of a tough day.

Let’s expand on a few we like:

Stop, pause, and breathe.

“In the moment when you’re stressed, you need to slow down, you pause, you take some deep breaths,” King says. “Maybe you count backwards from 10. Those types of things calm everything down.”

While just breathing seems like the simplest thing in the world, research shows it’s a way to get a handle on unruly emotions — so much so that Google is teaching its employees how to do so.

So if you’re stressed, take five and just pay attention to your breath. The kids call it mindfulness meditation, but you can just call it breathing.

Contact a friend.

“Everyone has phones on them,” King says. “Call your buddy and let him know what’s going on so you can express those feelings and get them off you as quickly as possible.”

Network science has shown how spending time with positive people can buoy your well-being, even with a phone call. So make a five-minute one.

Check to see if you’re hungry or tired.

The next time you’re freaking out, King recommends that you check to see if you’re hungry or tired.

Why? Research shows that hunger makes people more likely to lash out at their spouses, while fatigue will make you irritable, distracted, and impulsive. So take five minutes to eat something delicious and drink a cup of coffee — or, as the Swedes say, fika.

