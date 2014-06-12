Here Are The Tricks Advertisers Use To Get Us To Spend More Money

By now, we’re all pretty clear on the fact that ads can be deceptive.

A new infographic from Finances Online shows exactly how they manipulate images. From using motor oil as a stand-in for syrup to passing off mashed potatoes as ice cream, advertisers have no end of tricks up their sleeves to make products seem more appealing.

See the tricks and strategies advertisers use below. Be sure to scroll down to see the 10 industries with the least trustworthy ads.

