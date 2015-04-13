The trickiest questions Apple will ask in a job interview

Apple is known for being one of the most challenging and exciting places to work, so it’s not surprising to learn that getting a job there is no easy task.
Like Google and other big tech companies, Apple asks a mix of technical questions based on your past work experience and some mind-boggling puzzles.
We combed through recent posts on Glassdoor to find some of the toughest interview questions candidates have been asked.
Some require to solve tricky maths problems, while others are simply but vague enough to keep you on your toes.
This is an update of a post originally written by Kyle Russell.
'You have a 100 coins laying flat on a table, each with a head side and a tail side. 10 of them are heads up, 90 are tails up. You can't feel, see or in any other way find out which side is up. Split the coins into two piles such that there are the same number of heads in each pile.'
'Have you ever disagreed with a manager's decision, and how did you approach the disagreement? Give a specific example and explain how you rectified this disagreement, what the final outcome was, and how that individual would describe you today.'
'Given an iTunes type of app that pulls down lots of images that get stale over time, what strategy would you use to flush disused images over time?'
'If you're given a jar with a mix of fair and unfair coins, and you pull one out and flip it 3 times, and get the specific sequence heads heads tails, what are the chances that you pulled out a fair or an unfair coin?'
'When you walk in the Apple Store as a customer, what do you notice about the store/how do you feel when you first walk in?'
