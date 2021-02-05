Chef Alex Guarnaschelli says she likes to 'cheat' by sneaking vegetables into her mashed potatoes

Paige Bennett
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HearstAlex Guarnaschelli is a famous chef who has appeared on multiple Food Network shows.
  • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli uses root vegetables to make her mashed potatoes lighter.
  • She said thinly-sliced turnip, sunchokes, or celery root can work.
  • To lighten a dish, she said she’ll sometimes use sour cream in place of heavy cream.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli has made mashed potatoes many times in her 30 years of working at restaurants, so it’s no surprise she has a few tricks up her sleeve.

While promoting her recent ZENB pasta partnership, the Food Network star told Insider one of her favourite ways to make potato-based dishes lighter without sacrificing flavour is by using fresh produce.

One of her go-to tricks involves using thinly-sliced root vegetables

Making mashed potatoes pot stove spooniStock / Getty Images PlusIt’s easy to hide root vegetables in mashed potatoes.

Guarnaschelli said she’ll often lighten up her mashed-potato or potato-gratin dishes by swapping out some of the potatoes for less-starchy vegetables that are in season.

“If I’m making mashed potatoes or a gratin and I want to cheat and make it a little lighter, a big sub of mine is a few sliced turnips or a few thin slices of celery root or sunchokes sliced up and mixed in … ,” she told Insider.

She said this is a great way to use fewer potatoes while making the dish lighter. Plus when you add sunchokes, celery root, or other earthy vegetables, you’ll get a wider array of vitamins and minerals in your food.

Guarneschelli also shared other ingredient swaps and cooking tricks

Walnuts in skilletShutterstockWalnuts can upgrade a vegan chilli.

She said those looking to cut back on carbs more can swap out potatoes entirely by using a different vegetable as the star of their favourite potato-centric side dishes. For example, make a gratin with Brussel sprouts or candy a turnip instead of a sweet potato.

When lightening a dish, she said she’ll also use sour cream in place of heavy cream. And for those looking to follow a plant-based diet, Guarnaschelli suggests using toasted, ground nuts in place of Parmesan cheese or crushed walnuts to replace the mouthfeel of meat in a chilli recipe.

