13 photos that show how trick-or-treating has evolved over the last five decades

Bettmann/Getty Images

Scottish and Irish immigrants in the 1840s brought “souling” to the US – the practice became secular and went mainstream by the 1930s with the new name “trick-or-treating.”

The boom of suburbia in the 1950s provided the backdrop that we associate with the modern Halloween trick-or-treating of today.

Check out 13 photos from 1966 to 2003 that show how trick-or-treating has evolved in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trick-or-treating as we know it today in the US has its roots in traditions brought to the country by immigrants in the 19th century.

According to TIME, Scottish and Irish immigrants in the 1840s brought “souling” to the US. The practice took place the night of October 31, the day before All Saints’ Day (which is November 1). Originally, it was more of a religious exercise where “soulers” would go from door to door, praying for the people inside in exchange for food. When the tradition made its way to the US, it had become more of a “secular pastime,” TIME reports.

What started as revelry outside of tenement apartments in the late 19th century went mainstream by the 1930s with the new name “trick-or-treating” (a term that first appeared publicly in print in 1927, per Smithsonian Magazine). The boom of suburbia in the 1950s provided the backdrop that we associate with modern trick-or-treating nowadays.

Here are 13 photos showing the evolution of trick-or-treating in the US over the past five decades.

Áine Cain contributed to this report.

(1966) Children in Oakland, New Jersey, dressed as superheroes and villains — “costume makers … say that the comics are providing most of the ideas for this year’s kiddy getup.”

Eddie Adams/AP Image

Source: AP

(1969) Governor John Love of Colorado with trick-or-treaters collecting donations for UNICEF.

The practice of fundraising for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) while trick or treating dates back to 1950. According to UNICEF, US trick-or-treaters have raised over $US160 million for the fund to date.

Source: UNICEF

(1977) Halloween party for grown-up trick-or-treaters at New York’s infamous discotheque Studio 54.

Source: AP

(1987) A family trick-or-treats in the Loop in Chicago.

Source: Getty

(1980) Trick-or-treaters wearing masks of presidential candidates Jimmy Carter (left) and Ronald Regan (right).

Source: Getty

(1982) Kids wear E.T. masks at Boston’s Museum of Science Halloween party. Spielberg’s cult classic was released that June and dominated as a costume that year.

Mike Kullen/AP Images

Source: Insider

(1983) A shot from a PSA filmed by Dr. Joyce Brothers, a psychologist and TV personality, on behalf of the National Confectioners Association, which sought to calm parents after the Chicago Tylenol Murders.

Tylenol capsules were laced with deadly potassium cyanide in the Chicago area in September 1982. Seven people died, and the murderers were never found. The ordeal raised concerns for parents, who worried about their children accepting candy from strangers while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Sources: Business Insider, AP, Mental Floss

(1983) The 10th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York City.

Ray Stubblebine/AP Images

The annual parade continues – it’s now in its 46th year.

(1984) Geraldine Ferraro, the Democratic vice presidential candidate in the 1984 election, hands out candy to children at a Wisconsin nursery school.

Ron Frehm/AP Images

(1995) New York City trick-or-treaters watching the “Skatefright Masquerade” Halloween party in Central Park.

Kathy Willens/AP Images

(1999) Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura decks out the Governor’s Residence with 20,000 lights for trick-or-treaters.

Dawn Villella/AP Images

(2001) Omaha, Nebraska, trick-or-treaters cross the street.

Nati Harnik/AP Images

(2003) A Halloween safety demonstration at a Philadelphia hospital. The Lifesavers trick-or-treater wears a reflective panel for safety.

Mike Mergen/AP Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.