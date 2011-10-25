Here Are 3 Airline Deals You Won't Want To Miss

Photo: via Frostwire on Flickr

Christmas isn’t the only time for giving.Holiday travel bookings are in full swing and some airlines are already cutting wallet-strapped consumers a little slack this season.

Through the end of October, Direct Air is offering fliers half-off discounts on flights to more than a dozen destinations.

By using the promo code ‘TREAT’ at check-out, you could fly for as little as $129 round-trip this fall to destinations like the Bahamas, Myrtle Beach and Niagra Falls, according to Airfare Watchdog. The deal lasts through 11:59 p.m. on October 31.

Canadian airlines are getting in the holiday spirit, too. Porter Airlines is slashing prices by 20 per cent with promo code “NOV20” if you book by midnight tonight. The catch: The deal applies to travel through November 30.

Not to be outdone, Air Canada is also offering 20 per cent off flights booked by midnight tonight with promo code “CANPROMO24OCT.” The deal is good on travel through December 16.



