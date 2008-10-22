Trick or Bailout: Financial Crisis Halloween Contest

Dick Fuld will be this year’s most popular Halloween costume, according to a completely made up story on Leveraged Sellout.



New York, NY—As Halloween approaches, entertainment and politics driven costumes are expected to continue to do well, most popular being The Joker and Slutty Sarah Palin. But for the first time, finance-inspired costumes are projected to dominate.

Ricky, of the costume store Ricky’s NYC told us: “You wouldn’t believe the requests I’m getting—Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson—how the fuck do you make a costume for a generic old white man?” “I’m all out of bald caps and eagle noses, and I’m selling big sheets of paper that say ‘Credit Default Swap’ and have a huge green skull on them.”

Most popular, however, he says is his Dick Fuld kit, which includes gym clothes, a heart monitor, and the makeup for a black eye and bloody nose. A deflating crotch comes with the outfit.

Not everyone is going store-bought though, we spoke to Jake Kowalski from Hoboken, and he said: “Fuck that shit. I just bought a big arse parachute and spray-painted it gold. I’m rocking that shit with a speedo, son!”

The idea has inspired the clever BankerGoneBroke folks to hold a contest for “The Best Financial-Crisis-Inspired Costume of the Year Award – 2008.” A fantastic plan that we’re going to totally steal. So what’s your favourite banking system meltdown costume idea?

