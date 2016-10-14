A surprisingly counterintuitive trick for feeling less stressed at work is something anyone can do

Simon Sinek/Facebook Author and speaker Simon Sinek.

Want to feel less stressed at work? Stop worrying about yourself, and start worrying about others.

TED speaker and “Leaders Eat Last” author Simon Sinek recently told Business Insider that the conventional advice that’s out there — in self-help books, for instance — suggests that we can achieve happiness through “selfish pursuits” like finding a great job or losing weight.

But Sinek argues that humans are actually wired to achieve true happiness — and reduce stress — through focusing on and helping others, rather than focusing on and helping themselves.

“We find the things that we love when we commit ourselves to the growth of the people we love around us,” he told Business Insider. “Passion comes from service. We’re medically, biologically engineered for that. When we ignore our makeup, then we end up struggling in life, in constant pursuit of something that we will never find.”

So the next time you start to feel stressed at work, you may want to approach your coworkers and ask if there’s anything you can do to help them.

Sinek says this is a big reason he recently wrote the book “Together is Better” and teamed up with printing company MOO to create postcards that promote collaboration at work.

