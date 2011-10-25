This Girl Was One Of Three Allowed To Fight For The First Time At A Hedge Fund Boxing Match

Tricia Yap

Tricia “The Bull” Yap, who works for PricewaterhouseCoopers, fought during “Hedge Fund Fight Night” — a black-tie boxing tournament in Hong Kong for finance professionals that raises $HK 1 million for charity.It was the hedge fund charity event’s first time opening the competition to women.



UPDATE: Yap won her fight against Rachel Jacqueline from Baker & McKenzie.

What’s more is her training seems to have paid off in other areas of her life.

For months prior to the competition, Yap did six to eight boxing sessions a week, started dieting (they made her lose weight to compete with the other women) and quit drinking completely. What’s more is she had to go through several rounds of cuts until the competition was narrowed down to just twelve contenders, she told SassyHongKong.

As a result of her efforts, she lost 8 kg, or 17.6 lbs, which is convenient for her upcoming wedding date on December 14, she told Reuters.

Speaking of her fiance, here’s how they met.

Yap, a Malaysian native and cat lover, met her future fiance Zhen She while she was studying in Sydney, Australia. He’s younger than her, too.

When it came time for the proposal, Zhen prepared her a birthday dinner and used her beloved ginger cat Genji as his assistant. He dressed the cat in a bow tie and tied the engagement ring to it.

The couple later moved from Australia to Hong Kong.

Zhen, who also participated in Hedge Fund Fight Night, works for Warbug Pincus.

Outside of her corporate job at PWC, Yap runs her own jewelry business called Bejewelled Bespoke. Her jewelry designs have been featured in Elle, Cosmopolitan, CNNGO.com and Country Living.

Correction: A previous version of this article said Yap lost her fight to Rachel Jacqueline. She beat Jacqueline. We apologise for the error.

