Desperate ECB: No Really, We're Going To Keep Printing Euros Like Crazy, Too!

Euro leaders continue to fret that they’re losing the currency war — with the euro trading still at around $1.40 — and are desperate to convince the world that they’re happy to devalue their currency like everyone else.



Hence ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet is out with new comments rebuking Bundesbank leader Axel Weber, over Weber’s call to end bond buying.

Trichet says the program shall continue, and has brought support throughout the ECB Council, contra Weber.

We’re guessing though it will take more aggressive language than this to jabber down the euro right now.

