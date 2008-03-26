Trichet Gets it, Ben Doesn't

Speaking before the European parliament, European Central Bank head Jean-Clude Trichet suggested that the ECB will continue to refuse to lower rates, citing upside risks to inflation. The Euro strengthened to $1.5735 on his comments. Trichet commented further: “We’re concerned about excessive exchange-rate moves.” Now if only Ben Bernanke could show a similar amount of backbone.



